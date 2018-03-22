'Most intense' flu season in 15 yrs (3)

Rome, March 22 - The past flu season was the most intense in Italy for 15 years, Higher Health Institute (ISS) epidemiologist Gianni Rezza said Thursday. "It was a very intense season, the most intense in the last 15 years, overtaking at its peak, for number of cases, that of 2004-2005," Rezza said. In 2004-2005 there were 6.3 million cases with an incidence of 14.6 cases per thousand at the peak. This past winter there were 8.1 million cases and a peak incidence of 14.7 per thousand.