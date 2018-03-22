'Most intense' flu season in 15 yrs (3)

Rome
22/03/2018
Rome, March 22 - The past flu season was the most intense in Italy for 15 years, Higher Health Institute (ISS) epidemiologist Gianni Rezza said Thursday. "It was a very intense season, the most intense in the last 15 years, overtaking at its peak, for number of cases, that of 2004-2005," Rezza said. In 2004-2005 there were 6.3 million cases with an incidence of 14.6 cases per thousand at the peak. This past winter there were 8.1 million cases and a peak incidence of 14.7 per thousand.
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Carmelo Colosimo
I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online