Soccer: Astori's No.13 shirt 'respected' in Italy games +RPT

(Corrects Manchester venue). Florence, March 22 - The No.13 shirt worn by the late Davide Astori for Fiorentina and Italy will not be worn by any of the Azzurri in friendlies against Argentina at the Etihad Friday and England at Wembley Monday, as a mark of respect, Italy sources said Thursday. Astori, who died of a heart attack March 4, will also be remembered with a minute's silence, black arm bands and, for Italy, a commemorative shirt, the sources said.

