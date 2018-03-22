Basilicata governor says no to nuclear site (3)

Potenza, March 22 - Potenza Governor Marcello Pittella on Thursday rejected the idea of the region being one of the sites of nuclear waste dumps announced by Industry Minister Carlo Calenda. Pittella, of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said the region was ready for a "second Scanzano", referring to a site that was srubbed after a two-week popular protest in 2003. Calenda announced the new sites on Wednesday but did not say where they would be located.