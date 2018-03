Puglia councillor quits in vote-buying case (3)

Bari, March 22 - A Puglia regional councillor, Michele Mazzarano of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), quit in an alleged vote-buying case on Thursday. Mazzarano, Puglia's executive councillor for industry, was accused by a witness on TV show Striscia La Notizia Wednesday of promising to hire his two children in exchange for the free allocation of premises for the 2015 regional election campaign. "I'm handing back my mandate to the governor (Michele Emiliano of the PD)," Mazzarano said.