Cold snap bites (2)

Rome, March 22 - A cold snap bit Italy on Thursday with snow and gales in Alto Adige, Sardinia, Campania and Basilicata, where schools were ordered shut for two days in the capital Potenza. The Potenza-Metaponto rail line was blocked after a tree was blown down. Mt Vesuvius saw heavy and low snowfall. Icy winds hit other parts including Rome. Both the Marche and Calabria regions asked the government to declare a state of natural calamity. In Marche it was because of long damage to crops from torrential rain and heavy snow. In Calabria it was because of coastal damage from powerful breakers.