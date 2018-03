Fugitive 'Ndrangheta man nabbed at Rome airport (2)

Rome, March 22 - A fugitive top-ranking member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia was caught at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Thursday. Tito Figliomeni, 49, on the run since December 2010, was met on a flight from Toronto. Figliomeni is one of the top members of the Rumbo-Galea-Figliomeni group, affiliated with the powerful Commisso clan of Siderno in Calabria, police said. He allegedly acted as a bogus majority shareholder in two companies, one dealing with waste management and the other with land moving, police said.