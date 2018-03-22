Transport strike results in Rome traffic chaos (2)

Rome

Transport strike results in Rome traffic chaos

Rome, March 22 - A 24-hour transport strike called by labor unions CONFAIL, ORSA and USB led to traffic chaos on Thursday in Rome, where the Metro A and C underground lines were closed along with the Rome-Lido and Termini-Centocelle commuter rail lines. The Rome-Viterbo rail line and Metro B underground line were operating on reduced schedules. The local public transport authority said transport service would be provided during peak commuter time from 17:00 to 20:00. Rome city authorities opened up the areas normally closed to traffic in the centre and Trastevere neighbourhoods to facilitate transportation during the strike. The morning rush hour on Thursday saw long queues on the city's GRA ring road as well as Via Aurelia and Via Appia Nuova.

