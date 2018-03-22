Centre right sticking with Romani for Senate Speaker (3)

Rome, March 22 - The centre right is sticking with former Forza Italia (FI) Senate Whip Paolo Romani as its candidate for Senate Speaker despite a veto from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the other big winner in the March 4 general election, sources said Thursday. The decision was taken by FI leader Silvio Berlusconi at an ongoing summit in Rome with anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, the centre right's premier candidate, and the other main ally, rightist nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni. FI heavyweight Romani, 70, is opposed by the M5S because of a probe into his allegedly illicit use of a municipal cellphone in the northern city of Monza. The centre right, which got 37% of the vote on march 4 compared to the M5S's 32%, has enough votes in the Senate to vote in Romani on its own in the final ballot, political experts say.