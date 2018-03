'Exceptional' water shortage in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome, March 22 - Last year's drought made 2017 a year with "an exceptional shortage available water resources, especially in some areas of the country," ISTAT said on Thursday for World Water Day. The national statistics agency said the average level of Italy's four biggest rivers, the Po, the Adige, the Arno and the Tiber, was 39.6% lower than the average for the 1981-2010 period.