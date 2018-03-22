Rome

Terna announces 5.3 bn in investments up to 2022 (2)

2.8 bn euros for national grid development

Rome, March 22 - Italian national power grid company Terna said Thursday that its 2018-2022 strategic plan features investments of around 5.3 billion euros in Italy, up 30% with respect to the previous plan. It said 2.8 billion euros of this money was for development of the national grid and international interconnections; around 700 million for the Defence Plan and around €1.9 billion dedicated to renewal activities, improving the quality of service and efficiency. It put group revenues at 2.55 billion euros and EBITDA at approximately € 1.9 billion in 2022, with more than 3% average annual growth for both measures. "Dividend Policy over the period 2018-2022: from 2018 to 2020 dividend per share (DPS) is expected at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% compared to the dividend for the year 2017," Terna said. "For 2021 and 2022 a payout of 75% is expected, with a minimum guaranteed dividend equal to the dividend pertaining to the year 2020".

