Rome

PD opens up to talks on Speakerships (2)

Ready to negotiate if from scratch - Rosato

PD opens up to talks on Speakerships (2)

Rome, March 22 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is ready to take part in talks on the election of the Speakers for the two houses of the new parliament if they start "from scratch", outgoing PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato told Radio Capital on Thursday. The centre right, which emerged as the biggest coalition in this month's general election, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) look close to reaching an agreement for the new Senate Speaker to be from the former and the House Speaker from the latter. On Wednesday caretaker PD leader Maurizio Martina knocked back an invitation to a meeting on the Speakerships, saying it was not use going to an encounter if the outcome was a foregone conclusion. The PD is reeling after getting under 20% of the vote in this month's election.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Vinti due milioni di euro

Vinti due milioni di euro

di Carmelo Colosimo

I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città

I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città

di Nuccio Anselmo

Omicidio La Boccetta, confermate in appello le condanne a 30 anni

Omicidio La Boccetta, confermate in appello le condanne a 30 anni

Un gruppo di investitori vuole la Reggina

Un gruppo di investitori vuole la Reggina

di Cristofaro Zuccalà

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33