PD opens up to talks on Speakerships (2)

Rome, March 22 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is ready to take part in talks on the election of the Speakers for the two houses of the new parliament if they start "from scratch", outgoing PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato told Radio Capital on Thursday. The centre right, which emerged as the biggest coalition in this month's general election, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) look close to reaching an agreement for the new Senate Speaker to be from the former and the House Speaker from the latter. On Wednesday caretaker PD leader Maurizio Martina knocked back an invitation to a meeting on the Speakerships, saying it was not use going to an encounter if the outcome was a foregone conclusion. The PD is reeling after getting under 20% of the vote in this month's election.