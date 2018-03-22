Ski break for 10.6 mn Italians (2)

Rome, March 22 - Around 10.6 million Italians had, or intend to have, a holiday or a weekend away to go skiing in the January-March period, hoteliers association Federalberghi said on Thursday. This an an increase of 11% of the 9.5 million who had a skiing break in the same period in 2017. Federalberghi said this year ski holidays will generate business of around 7.3 billion euros, up 17.7% on last year.