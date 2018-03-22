Cinema: Ammore e Malavita triumphs at David di Donatello

Rome, March 22 - Ammore e Malavita by the Manetti Bros was the big winner at the David di Donatello awards on Wednesday, clinching five awards, including best film and the best supporting actress prize for Claudia Gerini. The best lead actress gong went to Jasmine Trinca for her performance in Sergio Castellito's 'Fortunata' while Renato Carpentieri got the best lead actor award for Gianni Amelio's La Tenerezza. The David di Donatello, Italy's equivalent of the Oscars, gave its career award to Steven Spielberg.