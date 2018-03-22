Cinema: Ammore e Malavita triumphs at David di Donatello

Rome
22/03/2018
Rome, March 22 - Ammore e Malavita by the Manetti Bros was the big winner at the David di Donatello awards on Wednesday, clinching five awards, including best film and the best supporting actress prize for Claudia Gerini. The best lead actress gong went to Jasmine Trinca for her performance in Sergio Castellito's 'Fortunata' while Renato Carpentieri got the best lead actor award for Gianni Amelio's La Tenerezza. The David di Donatello, Italy's equivalent of the Oscars, gave its career award to Steven Spielberg.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
di Carmelo Colosimo
I verbali sulla “cupola” che infettava la città
di Nuccio Anselmo
Un gruppo di investitori vuole la Reggina
di Cristofaro Zuccalà
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online