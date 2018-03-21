Doisneau, Turner shine in weekend show openings

Rome, March 21 - This weekend's exhibition openings feature photography by the iconic French photographer Robert Doisneau in Pisa, a tribute to Japanese ukiyo-e, or 'floating world' art in Bologna, as well as a show of paintings in Rome by J.M.W. Turner, on loan from London's Tate Britain. PISA - At the Graphics Museum in Palazza Lanfranchi, an exhibition of the photography of Robert Doisneau, including his iconic 1950 picture "Le Baiser de l'Hotel de Ville", opens on March 23 and runs through June 17. The show, titled "Robert Doisneu: Fisher of Images", includes 70 black-and-white photographs by one of the 20th century's most renowned photographers, who documented daily life on the streets of Paris. BOLOGNA - For the first time ever at Palazzo Albergati, the Japanese art form known as ukiyo-e, or "floating world", will go on display from March 24 through September 9. The exhibition contains about 200 works signed by some of the most well-known artists of the form from the 19th century, such as Hiroshige, Utamaro, Hokusai and Kuniyoshi. The images tell of a world of geishas and samurais, heroes, kabuki actors, imaginary animals and bizarre landscapes. The art recalls the atmosphere of Japan's Edo period from 1603-1868, including period clothing such as samurai dress and kimonos, as well as fans and photographs. ROME - Over 90 works, including watercolors, drawings, albums and oil paintings from the "greatest Romantic painter", J.M.W. Turner, will be on display together for the first time in Italy at the Chiostro del Bramante from March 22 through August 26. The show, titled "Turner: Works from the Tate", is divided into six themes, and gives visitors the chance to get to know the man behind the artist. Also in Rome, at the Vittoriano Museum, an exhibition opening March 23 details the history of the Italian currency, the lira. The show is divided into eight sections showing the lira from its inception through its replacement in March 2002, and runs through June 10. FLORENCE - A wide range of artists - including Picasso, Leger, de Chirico, Ernst, Chagall and Kandinsky - are part of an exhibition opening March 24 at Palazzo Bartolini Salimbeni. The works come from the collection of Roberto Casamonti, and are the result of years of passionate research by the art dealer. This show, the first of two, contains work from the early 1900s through 1960.