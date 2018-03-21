Sicily narco boss gets 16 yrs

Palermo

Palermo, March 21 - Sicily narco boss Salvatore Miceli, the trusted drugs kingpin of No.1 Mafia fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, on Wednesday got 16 years in jail for drugs trafficking. Miceli, who was appointed by late superboss Bernardo Provenzano to run the drugs traffic between South America and Italy, was arrested in a Caracas hotel in 2009. He had been on the list of Italy's 30 most dangerous fugitives for eight years. Miceli was nicknamed "the Mafia's foreign minister".

