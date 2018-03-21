Boy, 17, subjected to racist beating (2)

Rimini, march 21 - A 17-year-old boy with an Italian mother and an African father was the target of a racist beating near Rimini Tuesday. The boy, who was born and grew up in the town, opened his front door to be confronted by three teens, one of whom punched him in the face while he and the others shouted "I hate n**gers". A 17-year-old boy from Cattolica, identified as the one who threw the punch, was cited for personal injury and threats aggravated by racial discrimination on Wednesday.