PD summit tonight w/out Renzi (3)

Rome

Caretaker Martina will lead talks

Rome, March 21 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will hold a summit Wednesday night without outgoing leader Matteo Renzi, who resigned following the general-election debacle, sources told ANSA. Deputy secretary and caretaker leader Maurizio Martina will be there along with minority leaders Michele Emiliano, the Puglia governor, and outgoing Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, the sources said. Other bigwigs present will be PD President Matteo Orfini, former Senate Whip Luigi Zanda, former House Whip Ettore Rosato and the leader of another large faction, outgoing Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. Outgoing Transport Minister Graziano Delrio and party spokesman Lorenzo Guerini will also be there. Renzi allies Luca Lotti, the outgoing sports minister, an outgoing cabinet secretary Maria Elena Boschi will not be there, the sources said.

