Rome

'Green zone' in Rome as parliament convenes (2)

To avoid disruption to first session

'Green zone' in Rome as parliament convenes (2)

Rome, March 21 - A 'green zone" in which protests are banned will be set up around parliament when it convenes Friday, sources said Wednesday. The zone will be set up Thursday evening at 19:00 and will be in force until Saturday at 13:00. It will cover a large part of Rome's historic centre. Its aim is to avert disruption to the sitting of parliament and its first session to elect Speakers in both houses, sources said. Anti-terrorism police and army units will patrol the area around Montecitorio on Saturday and all CCTV cameras will be hooked up to a single system to keep the zone under close watch, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33