'Green zone' in Rome as parliament convenes (2)

Rome
21/03/2018
Rome, March 21 - A 'green zone" in which protests are banned will be set up around parliament when it convenes Friday, sources said Wednesday. The zone will be set up Thursday evening at 19:00 and will be in force until Saturday at 13:00. It will cover a large part of Rome's historic centre. Its aim is to avert disruption to the sitting of parliament and its first session to elect Speakers in both houses, sources said. Anti-terrorism police and army units will patrol the area around Montecitorio on Saturday and all CCTV cameras will be hooked up to a single system to keep the zone under close watch, sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online