Fedriga centre-right candidate in Friuli (3)

Trieste, March 21 - Massimiliano Fedriga of the rightwing populist League is the centre-right candidate for governor of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, the parties in the alliance said Wednesday. League heavyweight and former House Whip Fedriga's name was agreed on after long negotiations. The League was the highest scorer in Friuli in the recent general election. League leader Matteo Salvini tweeted a photon of himself with Fedriga, saying "Massimiliano Fedriga next governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia! Buon lavoro". Friuli elects a new governor and regional assembly on April 29.