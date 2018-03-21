Rome

Berlusconi's FI rallies round Romani as Senate Speaker (3)

Despite M5S veto

Berlusconi's FI rallies round Romani as Senate Speaker (3)

Rome, March 21 - Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party on Wednesday rallied round Senate Whip Paolo Romani as Speaker candidate in the Upper House despite a veto from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) over a probe for allegedly misusing a Monza municipal cellphone. Romani, 70, is the candidate of the whole party, FI sources said. Romani's candidacy is at the centre of talks Wednesday with the leader of FI's main rightwing populist ally the League, Matteo Salvini, and the leader of its smaller rightist nationalist ally Brothers of Italy (FdI), Giorgia Meloni.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33