Berlusconi's FI rallies round Romani as Senate Speaker (3)

Rome, March 21 - Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party on Wednesday rallied round Senate Whip Paolo Romani as Speaker candidate in the Upper House despite a veto from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) over a probe for allegedly misusing a Monza municipal cellphone. Romani, 70, is the candidate of the whole party, FI sources said. Romani's candidacy is at the centre of talks Wednesday with the leader of FI's main rightwing populist ally the League, Matteo Salvini, and the leader of its smaller rightist nationalist ally Brothers of Italy (FdI), Giorgia Meloni.