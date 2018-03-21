Latina massacre woman discharged from hospital (3)

Rome, March 21 - Antonietta Gargiulo, a woman whose Carabiniere husband Luigi Capasso shot dead their two daughters before seriously injuring her and committing suicide near Latina south of Rome on February 28, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Sources said she left hospital with relative sand was in good physical condition. On March 9 around 15,000 people were at Cisterna di Latina's Collina dei Pini church and the square outside for the funeral of Alessia and Martina, the two sisters aged eight and 14 who were shot dead by Capasso. Gargiulo was in intensive care and was not able to attend the girls' funeral. The priest presiding over the funeral was heckled during the service after calling for prayers for the father too. "Excuse me, but the family has forgiven (him)," the priest said. "There has been forgiveness and the family is at peace", he said. "You aren''t Christian if you don't forgive," he said. The priest said the girls were "well known and liked" in te community. Gargiulo prayed in the IC unit of Rome's San Camillo Hospital while the funeral was going on.