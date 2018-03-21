Woman arrested for trying to kill baby in home fire

Cagliari, March 21 - A 40-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of trying to kill her newborn baby in a fit of depression near Cagliari Tuesday, judicial sources said. The woman and baby suffered smoke inhalation in the fire she allegedly set in their home to try to kill them both, the sources said. The 20-day-old baby, suffering from carbon monoxide inhalation like her mother, is expected to make a full recovery. The woman is being guarded in a psychiatric ward.