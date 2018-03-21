Boy, 17, subjected to racist beating

Rimini
21/03/2018
Rimini, march 21 - A 17-year-old boy with an Italian mother and an African father was the target of a racist beating near Rimini Tuesday. The boy, who was born and grew up in the town, opened his front door to be confronted by three teens who punched him in the face and shouted "I hate n**gers".
