CEI warns agst easy promises after elections (3)

Rome
21/03/2018
Rome, March 21 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Wednesday warned parties against making "easy promises" after the March 4 general election as they jockey for position in Italy's hung parliament. "There can be no shortcuts," CEI chief, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said. The bishops urged parliament to try to find a majority "for the good of the people". The CEI said traditional politics had proved to be "inadequate", leaving Italian voters to vote for populist Euroskeptic and anti-migrant parties that vowed to end poverty.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online