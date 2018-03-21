Rome

CEI warns agst easy promises after elections (3)

'No shortcuts' say bishops

CEI warns agst easy promises after elections (3)

Rome, March 21 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Wednesday warned parties against making "easy promises" after the March 4 general election as they jockey for position in Italy's hung parliament. "There can be no shortcuts," CEI chief, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said. The bishops urged parliament to try to find a majority "for the good of the people". The CEI said traditional politics had proved to be "inadequate", leaving Italian voters to vote for populist Euroskeptic and anti-migrant parties that vowed to end poverty.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33