CEI warns agst easy promises after elections (3)

Rome, March 21 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Wednesday warned parties against making "easy promises" after the March 4 general election as they jockey for position in Italy's hung parliament. "There can be no shortcuts," CEI chief, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said. The bishops urged parliament to try to find a majority "for the good of the people". The CEI said traditional politics had proved to be "inadequate", leaving Italian voters to vote for populist Euroskeptic and anti-migrant parties that vowed to end poverty.