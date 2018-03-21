Violence agst women intolerable says Mattarella (3)

Rome
21/03/2018
Rome, March 21 - Violence against women is intolerable, President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday. Speaking after a spate of 'femicides', he said that often, towards women, men perpetrate "behavior that results in undue pressure and physical and moral violence". He said "this distorted conception of women, present in many parts of society, is intolerable for free persons". Mattarella was speaking at a presentation of the candidates for the David di Donatello awards, Italy's Oscars.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online