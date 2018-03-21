Vatican comms chief Viganò quits over Benedict letter (3)

Vatican City

Pope accepts resignation

Vatican City, March 21 - Vatican prefect for the secretariate for communication (SPC) Msgr Dario Edoardo Viganò on Wednesday resigned over a flap about a letter from Pope Eemeritus Benedict XVI praising successor Pope Francis, part of which was initially omitted. Until the appointment of a new prefect, the SPC will be headed by its secretary, Msgr Lucio Adrián Ruiz, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said. "There have been many polemics about my role recently," Viganò said in a statement. The pope thanked him for his work and for agreeing to take a "step backwards".

