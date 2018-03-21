Salvini to meet US envoy (2)

Rome, March 21 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, one of the two winners of the March general election, will meet US Ambassador Lewis Eisenberg on Wednesday afternoon, the US embassy confirmed. The ambassador, embassy sources said, plans to have talks to all major Italian political leaders in the wake of the general election, which produced a hung parliament. "Ambassador Eisenberg welcomes the opportunity to hear from Italian political leaders about their plans on Italy's future and how Italy and the United States can continue to work together to maintain strong transatlantic ties and ensure economic growth," the embassy tweeted Wednesday. Salvini's rightwing populist League scored 17.5% in the election, passing its centre-right ally Forza Italia of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi which got 14%. Salvini thus became the centre-right premier candidate. The centre right coalition was the top alliance, getting 37%, but not enough for a majority. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) led by Luigi Di Maio was the other big winner in the vote, getting 32% to become the top individual party, again without a majority. Di Maio and Salvini have been holding talks to try to elect parliamentary Speakers, the first task for the new parliament which sits on Friday.