Prosecutor 'inappropriate' on Regeni - Legnini (3)

Rome, March 21 - Giovanni Legnini, the head of the judiciary's self-governing body the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), on Wednesday said Genoa prosecutor Enrico Zucca had used "inappropriate" words in saying Italy could not expect Egypt to hand over the torturers and murderers of Giulio Regeni when its own torturers responsible for Genoa G8 brutality in 2001 headed up the national police force. Legnini said Zucca's statement Tuesday "was a strong statement with some inappropriate words". Legnini voiced "esteem and confidence in the heads of the police force". photo: Legnini (R) with Justice Minister Andrea Orlando