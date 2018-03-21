Vatican City

Pope lets kids into popemobile (2)

Takes them round St Peter's Square

Pope lets kids into popemobile (2)

Vatican City, March 21 - Pope Francis let a small group of children onto the popemobile as it entered St Peter's Square for his weekly general audience Wednesday. He then took them around the square to the applause of the thousands of faithful present, caressing and kissing them one by one. An estimated 15,000 people were in the square. The audience enjoyed fine weather after days of rain.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33