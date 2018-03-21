Pope lets kids into popemobile (2)

Vatican City
21/03/2018
Vatican City, March 21 - Pope Francis let a small group of children onto the popemobile as it entered St Peter's Square for his weekly general audience Wednesday. He then took them around the square to the applause of the thousands of faithful present, caressing and kissing them one by one. An estimated 15,000 people were in the square. The audience enjoyed fine weather after days of rain.
