Bad weather moves into centre, south (2)

Rome, March 21 - Rain, wind and snow moved into the centre and south Wednesday leaving the north to enjoy mainly fine weather. A new front from northern Europe pushed temperatures down up to 10 degrees and snow fell as low as small hills. Showers and scattered rain are expected today in mid-Adriatic areas and across the south, with local thunderstorms and hailstorms. Rain is also forecast in central Tyrrhenian regions. In Rome the Tiber is being watched as it rises. In Livorno schools will be closed because of bad weather.