Italy risks tens of thousands of jobs on steel tariffs (3)

Brussels, March 21 - Italy risks tens of thousands of jobs over steel tariffs announced by the USA on the EU, steel group chief Emma Marcegaglia said Wednesday. "The risk is they will hit independent transformers like us, with very serious damage", she said. Marcagaglia said she hoped "a good result will prevail in the negotiations" ongoing between European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, "without unleashing a trade war".

