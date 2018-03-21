Pope to Dublin 25-26 Aug for world family meet (5)

Vatican City, March 21 - Pope Francis said Wednesday he will travel to Dublin on August 25-26 for the World Family Meeting. Francis made the announcement himself at his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square. "On the occasion of the upcoming World Meeting of Families I intend to go to Dublin from the 25th to the 26th of August this year," Francis told about 15,000 faithful in the square. "I thank the civic authorities, the bishops, the bishop of Dublin and all those who are working to prepare this trip. Thank you!" Two Irish families on Wednesday presented the pope with the official icon of the Holy Family for the World Meeting of Families to be held in the Irish capital from August 21 to 26. The delegation for the event was led by the archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, chair of the event, and included general secretary Father Tim Bartlett, as well as the creator of the icon, Mihai Cucu. The pope has repeatedly asserted the importance of the family in Christian life.