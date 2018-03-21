Italy remembers innocent victims of mafia (2)

Foggia, March 21 - Italy on Wednesday marked the 23rd annual day of remembrance for the innocent victims of the mafia with events all over the country. The main march was held in the Puglia city of Foggia, attended by thousands of people. Events will be held simultaneously in another 14,000 places in Italy, Europe and Latin America. Prominent victims of Italy's three main mafias were remembered. Successive governments have vowed to up the fight against Italy's mafias, which come from the southern regions of Sicily (Cosa Nostra), Campania (Camorra) and Calabria ('Ndrangheta) but which have spread their tentacles both nationally and internationally.