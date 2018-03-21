Catania

3 killed, 2 hurt in Catania blast (2)

2 fireman still in serious condition

3 killed, 2 hurt in Catania blast (2)

Catania, March 21 - Two firefighters were killed along with a resident and two more firefighters seriously injured in an explosion in a Catania apartment block on Tuesday night, local sources said. The dead firemen were named as Dario Ambiamonte, 40, and Giorgio Grammatico, 38. The apartment building resident killed was 75-year-old Giuseppe Longo. The two injured firemen are in the intensive care unit of the Garibaldi Hospital. One suffered major pulmonary trauma and the other severe concussion and various other injuries. Prosecutors have impounded part of the building. Neighbours were able to return to their homes overnight.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, si cercano vittime

Esplosione per perdita gas a Catania, tre morti

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

Rapina farmacia e spara contro auto titolare, arrestato giovane calabrese

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

"Donne andrebbero sterminate", la frase choc del prof alla figlia di Maria Chindamo

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Tentò di uccidere sei romeni, arrestato boss della 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33