3 killed, 2 hurt in Catania blast (2)

Catania, March 21 - Two firefighters were killed along with a resident and two more firefighters seriously injured in an explosion in a Catania apartment block on Tuesday night, local sources said. The dead firemen were named as Dario Ambiamonte, 40, and Giorgio Grammatico, 38. The apartment building resident killed was 75-year-old Giuseppe Longo. The two injured firemen are in the intensive care unit of the Garibaldi Hospital. One suffered major pulmonary trauma and the other severe concussion and various other injuries. Prosecutors have impounded part of the building. Neighbours were able to return to their homes overnight.