Pope to wash feet of jail inmates Holy Thursday (4)

Vatican City, March 20 - Pope Francis will wash the feet of 12 inmates of Rome's Regina Coeli Prison on Holy Thursday, March 29, the Vatican press office said Tuesday. The pope has washed the feet of inmates including female Muslim migrants on the feast day, commemorating Jesus' washing of his apostles' feet at the Last Supper, throughout his pontificate. The press office said Francis would also meet sick inmates, and speak to a group of other inmates. This will be the fourth time in Francis' six Holy Thursdays that he has visited a detention centre and washed inmates' feet. He will be the fourth pope to visit Regina Coeli Prison. Francis washed inmates' feet in another Rome jail, Rebibbia, in 2015. In 2013 he visited a juvenile detention centre at Casal del Marmo; in 2014 the disabled centre Fondazione Don Gnocchi - Centro Santa Maria della Provvidenza; in 2015 Rebibbia; in 2016 the refugee and asylum seekers' centre at Castel Novo di Porto; and last year Paliano prison near Frosinone south of Rome.