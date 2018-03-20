Vatican City

Pope to wash feet of jail inmates Holy Thursday (4)

12 Regina Coeli inmates' feet to be washed by Francis Mar 29

Pope to wash feet of jail inmates Holy Thursday (4)

Vatican City, March 20 - Pope Francis will wash the feet of 12 inmates of Rome's Regina Coeli Prison on Holy Thursday, March 29, the Vatican press office said Tuesday. The pope has washed the feet of inmates including female Muslim migrants on the feast day, commemorating Jesus' washing of his apostles' feet at the Last Supper, throughout his pontificate. The press office said Francis would also meet sick inmates, and speak to a group of other inmates. This will be the fourth time in Francis' six Holy Thursdays that he has visited a detention centre and washed inmates' feet. He will be the fourth pope to visit Regina Coeli Prison. Francis washed inmates' feet in another Rome jail, Rebibbia, in 2015. In 2013 he visited a juvenile detention centre at Casal del Marmo; in 2014 the disabled centre Fondazione Don Gnocchi - Centro Santa Maria della Provvidenza; in 2015 Rebibbia; in 2016 the refugee and asylum seekers' centre at Castel Novo di Porto; and last year Paliano prison near Frosinone south of Rome.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Bramanti e Sciacca hanno detto sì

Bramanti e Sciacca
hanno detto sì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33