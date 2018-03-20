Media watchdog asks FB for info on data use (3)

Rome, March 20 - Italy's media watchdog AGCOM on Tuesday asked Facebook for information on the use of data analytics for the purpose of political communication by third parties, the watchdog said in a statement. The move came amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook is under investigation in the US and the UK on the suspected vote-influencing profile harvesting scandal over Brexit and the US presidential elections. Mark Zuckerberg has been summoned by a British parliamentary panel and the European Parliament.