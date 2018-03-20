Italy’s 296 anti-violence centres unknown to most victims

Rome, March 20 - Few women victims of violence turn to one of Italy's 296 anti-violence centres for help, the head of the emergency department for sexual and domestic violence at Milan's Policlinico hospital, Alessandra Kustermann, said on Tuesday amid fresh alarm over 'femicide' in the country after two women were killed in separate cases on Monday. "Essentially women do not know about them and, if necessary, they tend to turn to the forces of law and order, a lawyer or the hospital emergency department," Kustermann explained. The centres provide psychological support and free legal assistance for women victims of violence as well as directing victims to safe housing. In addition, they help gather evidence to support a police report. "This is a fundamental role given that many reports are shelved because the victim is unable to provide proof of the abuse," Kustermann said.