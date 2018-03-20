Venice

Veneto to show interest in 2026 Olympics (4)

Weigh possible bid along with Turin, Milan says Zaia

Veneto to show interest in 2026 Olympics (4)

Venice, March 20 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Tuesday that the regional executive would approve a manifestation of interest in the 2026 Winter Olympics by the end of next week. He said the Veneto was already requesting that the initiative be weighed on a par with other such moves. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino has indicated the northern Italian city would like to show interest in hosting the Winter Games again following the 2006 games there. Milan is also talking to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) about a possible bid.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Bramanti e Sciacca hanno detto sì

Bramanti e Sciacca
hanno detto sì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33