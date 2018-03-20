Veneto to show interest in 2026 Olympics (4)

Venice, March 20 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Tuesday that the regional executive would approve a manifestation of interest in the 2026 Winter Olympics by the end of next week. He said the Veneto was already requesting that the initiative be weighed on a par with other such moves. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino has indicated the northern Italian city would like to show interest in hosting the Winter Games again following the 2006 games there. Milan is also talking to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) about a possible bid.