Sporting club head nabbed for abusing girl, 13 (3)

Brindisi, March 20 - The head of a sporting association near Brindisi in Puglia was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. The 48-year-old man is the president of the association at Orla, sources said. He is accused of paedophilia. The case came to light after the girl, who initially kept it secret, confided in her mother and the parents phoned the police.