Italian firm to help save northern white rhino (2)

Rome, March 20 - An Italian company led by the man who produced the world's first cloned bull and horse is to help save the northern white rhino by using surrogate southern white rhino mothers carrying fertilised frozen sperm after the death of the last male this week, sources said Tuesday. The assisted breeding Avantea company, based in Cremona, will aid the IVF fertilization, they said. Only two females of the northern white rhino remain. The southern white rhino is a similar breed. Avantea's founder Cesare Galli produced the world's first cloned bull, Galileo, in 1999, and its first cloned horse, Prometea, in 2003. Prometa went on to produce a foal, Pegaso, in 2008. Galli's group also produced the world's first cloned pigs, in a step closer to using their organs in human transplants.