Florence probe into ex-BR Balzerani's comments (2)

Florence, March 20 - Florence prosecutors have opened an investigation into comments made by former Red Brigades (BR) terrorist Barbara Balzerani on March 16, the 40th anniversary of the kidnapping of former premier Albo Moro and the murder of his security detail, sources said Tuesday. Moro, a leading member of the once-dominant Christian Democrat party, was murdered by the BR 55 days later. During a presentation of her latest book at a leftwing centre in Florence, Balzerani caused outrage by saying "being the victim has become a job". Balzerani was part of the gang that kidnapped Moro and killed his five bodyguards. She has been free since being paroled in 2006 and her sentence definitively expired in 2011.