Palermo

Ingroia country home seized in graft probe (3)

To help cover 151,000-euro asset seizure

Palermo, March 20 - Italian police on Tuesday impounded a holiday home of former Palermo prosecutor Antonio Ingroia in a graft probe. The home was seized because the ex-magistrate did not have enough in his bank account to pay for the seizure of 151,000 euros in the misappropriation probe linked to his spell as the administrator and then liquidator of a Sicilian IT form. Italian finance police on Friday seized the over 151,000 euros in assets from the high-profile former magistrate. The investigation regards the role the former chief prosecutor of Palermo had for Sicilia e Servizi, an agency providing IT services for the region of Sicily. Ingroia, who also had a brief and unsuccessful political career, was a liquidator for the agency and then became its administrator for a spell. The assets seized are equivalent to a 117,000-euro payment for Ingroia's duties as liquidator and around 34,000 in travel and expense reimbursements - money that Ingroia was allegedly not due, the sources said. An auditor for the agency is also under investigation. "I learned about the measure taken against me in the press, even before I was notified," Ingroia said. "My conscience is clear because I know I have always respected the law, as I have already clarified and as I will show in the competent forum".

