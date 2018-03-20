NPLs dip under 60 bn in Jan - ABI (3)

Rome, March 20 - The net amount of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Italian banking system dipped below 60 billion euros in January, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said Tuesday. The NPLs fell to 59.3 billion from 64.1 billion the previous month, ABI said. They were "strongly down, by 27.5 billion euros, compared to December 2016," ABI said. There has been a 30% fall in NPLs, a big source of the system's recent woes, over the last 13 months, the association said. They peaked at 88.8 billion in November 2015 and have now dropped by almost 30 billion, it said.