Brussels

Italy Facebook user data same as global system-EDPS (3)

Buttarelli says not his role to investigate how data is used

Italy Facebook user data same as global system-EDPS (3)

Brussels, March 20 - European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) Giovanni Buttarelli on Tuesday responded to a question on whether Italian Facebook user data may have been harvested for possible election manipulation, in the same way that US Facebook user data was utilised in efforts to manipulate the US elections, as recently reported in the Cambridge Analytica data breach. "It's not my role to investigate how this data" on Italian Facebook users "is used in practice", Buttarelli said, adding that the "way the (Facebook) system works is global; there isn't a national approach". Buttarelli added that next year's European Parliament elections "are an important test for us all". He said "we're not her to alarm you but the problem is real and urgent". Buttarelli said the EP was planning to set up a committee on data harvesting and fake news, "to which we offer our support.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Bramanti e Sciacca hanno detto sì

Bramanti e Sciacca
hanno detto sì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33