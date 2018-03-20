Rome

Salvini to meet US envoy Wed (3)

Eisenberg to meet all major party leaders

Rome, March 20 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, one of the two winners of the March general election, will meet US Ambassador Lewis Eisenberg on Wednesday afternoon, ANSA sources said Tuesday. The ambassador, embassy sources said, plans to have talks to all major Italian political leaders in the wake of the general election, which produced a hung parliament. Salvini's rightwing populist League scored 17.5% in the election, passing its centre-right ally Forza Italia of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi which got 14%. Salvini thus became the centre-right premier candidate. The centre right coalition was the top alliance, getting 37%, but not enough for a majority. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) led by Luigi Di Maio was the other big winner in the vote, getting 32% to become the top individual party, again without a majority. Di Maio and Salvini have been holding talks to try to overcome the parliamentary stalemate.

