Pope to wash feet of jail inmates Holy Thursday (3)

Vatican City, March 20 - Pope Francis will wash the feet of 12 inmates of Rome's Regina Coeli Prison on Holy Thursday, March 29, the Vatican press office said Tuesday. The pope has washed the feet of inmates including female migrants on the feast day, commemorating Jesus' washing of his apostles' feet at the Last Supper, throughout his pontificate. The press office said Francis would also meet sick inmates, and speak to a group of other inmates.