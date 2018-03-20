Italiaonline's 400 redundancies on ice for three weeks (2)

Rome, March 20 - The industrial plan for Italian internet company Italiaonline, along with its 400 planned worker redundancies, has been put on ice for three weeks, said Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino following talks on Tuesday at the Industry Ministry. "Minister (Carlo) Calenda obtained a freezing of the plan and the relative consequences," Chiamparino said, adding that the freeze was for three weeks. "It's an interlocutory phase; there's a commitment for a process that will start next week to verify the industrial plan". Together with Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, he said the talks will take place at the Industry Ministry with the ministry, city, region, and company. "We have given ourselves three weeks and checks are already taking place on the modalities and timeframes of the layoff scheme," he said, ensuring the region's availability to "put all possible tools into play".