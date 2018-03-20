Rome

Italiaonline's 400 redundancies on ice for three weeks (2)

Piedmont governor makes announcement after talks

Italiaonline's 400 redundancies on ice for three weeks (2)

Rome, March 20 - The industrial plan for Italian internet company Italiaonline, along with its 400 planned worker redundancies, has been put on ice for three weeks, said Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino following talks on Tuesday at the Industry Ministry. "Minister (Carlo) Calenda obtained a freezing of the plan and the relative consequences," Chiamparino said, adding that the freeze was for three weeks. "It's an interlocutory phase; there's a commitment for a process that will start next week to verify the industrial plan". Together with Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, he said the talks will take place at the Industry Ministry with the ministry, city, region, and company. "We have given ourselves three weeks and checks are already taking place on the modalities and timeframes of the layoff scheme," he said, ensuring the region's availability to "put all possible tools into play".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Bramanti e Sciacca hanno detto sì

Bramanti e Sciacca
hanno detto sì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33