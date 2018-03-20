New high for temporary job contracts (2)

Rome, March 20 - The number of temporary job contracts activated in the fourth quarter of 2017 climbed to 1.891 million, the highest since the start of the statistical series in the first quarter of 2011, according to figures presented jointly on Tuesday by several public bodies, including the labour ministry, ISTAT and INPS. They said the number of new steady open-ended contracts or temporary jobs turned into permanent ones was 519,000, the lowest in the statistical series. The report said 2.336 million job contracts were activated in the last quarter of 2017 in total, while 2.262 million were terminated for a new gain of 75,000 posts.