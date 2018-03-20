Teen arrested in Australia in stabbing of Italian woman

Sydney

Victim Stella Trevisani, 27, in serious but stable condition

Sydney, March 20 - A 15-year-old was arrested in Perth, in Western Australia, in connection with the stabbing of an Italian woman from Bologna, the Italian-language programme of Australian broadcaster SBS reported. It said the teen tried to rob 27-year-old Stella Trevisani, who has lived in Perth for two years, and that he stole her cell phone and stabbed her in the arms and legs. Trevisani is in serious but stable condition, and doctors at Royal Perth Hospital said she is expected to make a full recovery. The teen fled on his bicycle following the attack, but police arrested him shortly thereafter, finding him "in a confused state". He pled guilty in an appearance in juvenile court, and his defence attorney said he suffers from a mild intellectual disability and may not fully understand the seriousness of his situation.

