Brussels

Italy 2nd to Germany in EU for asylum requests in 2017 (2)

126,550 requests last year, 19.5% of total - Eurostat

Italy 2nd to Germany in EU for asylum requests in 2017 (2)

Brussels, March 20 - Italy was second-top in the European Union for the number of first-time asylum applicants registered in 2017 behind Germany, Eurostat said on Tuesday. Italy had 126,550 requests last year, 19.5% of the total. That was a rise of 4% on the 121,185 registered in 2016. Last year the top country of origin of asylum seekers in Italy was Nigeria with 24,950 applications. With 198,300 first-time applicants in 2017, Germany accounted for 31% of the total in 2017, although the figure was down by 73% on the previous year. Last year 650,000 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in the EU, down on 46% on the 1.2065 million of 2016. In the table for last year, Italy was followed by France (91,100 applications), Greece (57,000), the United Kingdom (33,300) and Spain (30,400).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Donna uccisa a Reggio, giallo sul movente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Esplosioni sul vulcano, emesso materiale incandescente

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

Lorenzo Crespi: «Voglio pescare nella mia Messina»

di Maurizio Licordari

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

Tragico agguato a coppia di amanti, uccisa 48enne

di Francesco Tiziano

Bramanti e Sciacca hanno detto sì

Bramanti e Sciacca
hanno detto sì

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33